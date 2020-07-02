Unanet

Grand Forks Air Force Base Innovation Council Hosts Virtual Pitch Day

Matthew Nelson July 2, 2020 News

The Grand Forks Air Force Base Innovation Council collaborated with the University of North Dakota and the 319th Contracting Flight to hold a virtual pitch event for startup businesses.

The Grand Forks Air Force Base Innovation Council collaborated with the University of North Dakota and the 319th Contracting Flight to hold a virtual pitch event for startup businesses.

Carly Larson, contracting officer at 319th CONF, said in a statement published Wednesday the event sought to accelerate procurement methods for the U.S. Air Force.

The service branch awarded a $236K contract to a selected vendor, with $35.4K paid during the event. Larson said the awardee submitted a proposal for a small drone countermeasure technology that houses automated detection, tracking and defeat features.

"The ‘advance payment’ is another aspect of this contracting method that assists start-up companies with earnest money to promote business relations with new DoD tech companies," Larson noted.

Check Also

U.S. DoD

DoD IG: JAIC, Defense Components Must Improve Security Controls for AI Data

The Department of Defense’s (DoD) inspector general is recommending the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) to establish an AI governance framework to help fortify the security of AI data and promote DoD-wide collaborative efforts.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved