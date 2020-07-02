Grand Forks Air Force Base Innovation Council Hosts Virtual Pitch Day

The Grand Forks Air Force Base Innovation Council collaborated with the University of North Dakota and the 319th Contracting Flight to hold a virtual pitch event for startup businesses.

Carly Larson, contracting officer at 319th CONF, said in a statement published Wednesday the event sought to accelerate procurement methods for the U.S. Air Force.

The service branch awarded a $236K contract to a selected vendor, with $35.4K paid during the event. Larson said the awardee submitted a proposal for a small drone countermeasure technology that houses automated detection, tracking and defeat features.

"The ‘advance payment’ is another aspect of this contracting method that assists start-up companies with earnest money to promote business relations with new DoD tech companies," Larson noted.