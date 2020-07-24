Unanet

GSA Conducts Tests for User Verification Tech, Website Redirects

Matthew Nelson July 24, 2020 News, Technology

GSA Conducts Tests for User Verification Tech, Website Redirects
GSA

The General Services Administration is currently testing a Google-designed verification tool meant to determine if comments were submitted by real users.

GSA said Wednesday that the agency it aims to manage software-generated comments and support the integrity of the rulemaking process through the reCAPTCHA tool. The agency will also automatically redirect users to a beta version of the new Regulations .gov website at specific times to highlight the site and obtain design feedback.

GSA noted the tests will not affect the current Regulations .gov website's back-end processes. The tests are part of GSA's efforts to preview new capabilities and future eRulemaking systems.

Tags

Check Also

Ajit Pai

FCC Commences 5G Spectrum Auction; Ajit Pai Quoted

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has launched the first license auction for the new 5G spectrum, in a move to have the band populated by wireless networks as quickly as possible. The auction, titled Auction 105, offers opportunities to obtain priority access licenses for 10-megahertz channels in the 5G 3.55-3.65 gigahertz band.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved