GSA Conducts Tests for User Verification Tech, Website Redirects

GSA

The General Services Administration is currently testing a Google-designed verification tool meant to determine if comments were submitted by real users.

GSA said Wednesday that the agency it aims to manage software-generated comments and support the integrity of the rulemaking process through the reCAPTCHA tool. The agency will also automatically redirect users to a beta version of the new Regulations .gov website at specific times to highlight the site and obtain design feedback.

GSA noted the tests will not affect the current Regulations .gov website's back-end processes. The tests are part of GSA's efforts to preview new capabilities and future eRulemaking systems.