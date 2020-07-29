GSA Picks 4 Building Mgmt Concepts for Energy Efficiency Pilot

Energy Efficiency

The General Services Administration (GSA) has unveiled four building concepts to be tested as part of an initiative to promote efficiency at the agency’s facilities.

GSA said Tuesday the Grid-interactive Efficient Building (GEB) concepts will be tested at designated agency locations as part of its Proving Ground program, which seeks to implement new energy and technology services to drive cost efficiency.

Under the Proving Ground effort, GSA will work with independent evaluators to assess concepts such as kinetic buildings, which will utilize machine learning and the Department of Energy’s VOLTTRON open-source platform to automate building operations.

Other concepts include “data systems analysts”, which leverages an operational data warehouse framework based on software manufacturer OSIsoft’s technology; and “prescriptive data”, which will use a Nantum-developed energy management and information system.

Comcast and Livingston, N.J.-based startup Logical Buildings’ MachineQ platform will also be used to support the use of internet of things technology to drive building management systems.