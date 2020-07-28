HHS Taps Texas-Based Innovation Center for COVID-19 Vaccine Production

HHS

The Department of Health and Human Services has tasked an innovation center within Texas A&M University System to support the production of COVID-19 vaccines under a $265M order.

The university system's Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing will provide added production space for potential vaccines in support of Operation Warp Speed, a program that aims to provide 300M COVID-19 vaccines by January 2021, HHS said Monday.

The department's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority jointly established the CIADM with Texas A&M University System under a public-private partnership.

The center at Texas A&M University System follows a Maryland-based CIADM that HHS also reserved for COVID-19 vaccine production.

"To ensure we have the needed capacity, we are engaging domestic centers for advanced manufacturing that HHS has helped build in recent years," said Alex Azar, HHS secretary.

The task order reserves the Texas-based CIADM for vaccine production through December next year. Novavax and other government-partnered vaccine makers will receive the CIADM's production support.