House Appropriations Committee OKs $24.6B in FY21 Financial Services, General Gov’t Funding

Brenda Marie Rivers July 16, 2020 News

A House panel has approved $24.6 billion in funding for the departments of the Treasury and Judiciary as well as the Executive Office of the President and independent agencies like the Small Business Administration.

The House Appropriations Committee said Wednesday it voted 30-22 to pass the draft Financial Services and General Government (FSGG) funding bill for fiscal year 2021.

The bill, which represents an $808 million increase in discretionary funding from FY 2020, includes $61 billion for broadband services and $6 billion for federal building refurbishment.

House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., said the bill also covers over $37 billion in lending authorities as well as budget increases for entrepreneurial development initiatives.

Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., said the FSGG bill brings focus to the integrity of U.S. markets while supporting small businesses and providing equal access to internet services.

“During these uncertain times it is important we do everything we can to provide Americans stability and ensure resources are available,” said Quigley, who heads the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Subcommittee.

According to a Nextgov report, Quigley proposed amendments in the bill to support 5G infrastructure development and increased efforts to ban foreign-owned telecommunications providers like Huawei and ZTE in 5G initiatives.

The House panel additionally recommends the General Services Administration and Technology Modernization Fund to accelerate efforts to update citizen-facing services, according to the report.

