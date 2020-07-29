Intelligent Waves Names Heidi Pirela CHRO to Lead HR Department; Tony Crescenzo Quoted

Heidi Pirela

Intelligent Waves has appointed Heidi Pirela as chief human resources officer to lead the company’s Human Resources (HR) function, including organization development, integrated talent management, leadership development and culture, the company announced on Wednesday.

“Heidi has a stellar reputation of being an effective change agent and will focus on expanding our culture of innovation, enhancing employee satisfaction, and fostering a positive culture that inspires impact, inclusiveness, and a strong sense of community,” said Tony Crescenzo, president of Intelligent Waves.

Throughout her career, Pirela has developed a deep expertise for leading HR teams that maximize efficiency, drive engagement and leverage integrated HR technologies to add value and deliver best in class HR strategies. Pirela’s experience spans across multiple industries including High-Tech Start-Ups, Aerospace, Defense & Intelligence, Commercial Technology and Fortune 100 companies.

Prior to joining Intelligence Waves, Pirela served for two years as head of People Operations for Spaceflight Industries (SFI), where she was responsible for defining and leading the People Strategy, growing our organizational culture, leading talent acquisition, business process design, employee engagement, organizational development and performance management.

Pirela also served as senior director of Human Resources with Trident Systems, where she focused on executing strategic HR objectives in support of business goals by collaborating with senior leadership on business strategies, vision, and business continuity.

As manager of Human Resources with Systems Planning and Analysis, Pirela led and built a high functioning efficient team of five HR business partners, responsible for managing, implementing and operating human resources.

Pirela is also certified with a Senior Professional of Human Resources (SPHR) by the Human Resources Certification Institute (HRCI) and by the Society of Human Resources Management with the designation of the Society of Human Resource Management Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP).

“I am thrilled to join Intelligent Waves, a leading-edge company that stands for innovation and a winning culture, and I can’t wait to help make a significant impact to the growth and expansion of this great company,” Pirela stated.

