IRS Stands Up New Office for Digital Modernization

Internal Revenue Service

The Internal Revenue Service has launched (IRS) a new office to focus on digital transformation and streamlining efforts. Hampden Smith, IRS' deputy chief procurement officer, and Justin Lewis Abold-LaBreche, the agency's director of enterprise case management, will jointly lead the new office.

IRS said Tuesday that its new Enterprise Digitalization and Case Management office will work to deliver a streamlined digital environment through which the agency's customers and personnel may efficiently address issues.

"To help this effort, we turned to Harrison and Justin, who bring a variety of skills and expertise to help us navigate this challenging area that holds promise for improved service and efficiency for both taxpayers and the IRS," said Sunita Lough, IRS' deputy commissioner for services and enforcement.

Smith and Abold-LaBreche will report directly to Lough and Jeff Tribiano, deputy commissioner for operations support at IRS. The office's establishment aligns with the Taxpayer First Act that aims to refine IRS in a way that focuses on taxpayer rights.

User-centric ideas will help the office determine technology and business pursuits that favor both the employees and customers of the agency. The office will also launch a series of pilot programs to augment IRS' digital technology environment and business processes.