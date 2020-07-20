Jacobs Creates COVID-19 Modeling Software to Remobilize Operations; Donald Morrison, Dr. Joao Rocha Quoted

Jacobs has developed a new COVID-19 modeling software program to research the differences between virus propagation based on various non-pharmaceutical interventions, the company reported on Monday.

"This model enables us to help clients proactively design and deploy strategies that support people's wellbeing and build business continuity and resilience," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions SVP and general manager, Europe, Middle East and Africa Donald Morrison. "The modeling can be used over time to help clients understand the impact of existing mitigations, and is an example of the solutions that result from our Beyond If innovation strategy."

Jacobs’ software has been based on accepted probabilistic modeling techniques. It then will link publicly available datasets for COVID-19 infection statistics, sources such as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention isolation guidelines, other publicly available data and client or organizational-level data to deliver results.

The model can be manipulated to create and assess various scenarios. The results will be delivered in combination with guidance from governments and health organizations, expert advice from medical professionals and internal mitigation strategies and protocols.

Jacobs’ software will help inform the decision-making process in regards to the effects of the pandemic. The model has been reviewed by the Asset Management Group at the University of Cambridge's Institute for Manufacturing and is being used to help clients make decisions as they plan for remobilization and how future operations might be conducted.

"The application of Jacobs' impact modeling has helped to improve decision-making and understanding the effectiveness of our actions as a business in protecting our workforce and ensuring that we keep providing a vital service for the U.K.," said Network Rail High Speed head of asset management Dr. Joao Rocha.

