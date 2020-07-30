Jacobs Launches Ion IIoT Platform to Track COVID-19 Outbreaks; Jennifer Richmond Quoted

Jennifer Richmond

Jacobs ion, an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), data integration and visualization platform, will provide location-aware technology and automated intelligence to COVID-19 contact tracing efforts in the event of an outbreak, the company announced on Thursday.

"We leveraged our scale across Jacobs to rapidly deploy new proprietary features and domain expertise to quickly release new functionality into the platform and rapidly fielded the solution by collaborating with our clients and our market facing operations teams," said Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions SVP and GM for Advancing National Security Jennifer Richmond.

Jacobs will integrate digitization to help facilitate the safe return to on-premise work environments. Jacobs' ion has been built on an open API framework to integrate with existing solutions or off-the-shelf sensors. Jacobs has leveraged the platform's technical foundation to add sensor components to accelerate the solution’s delivery time.

The company’s ion solution has provided improved safety of personnel by monitoring social distancing and maximum occupancy for key areas. Jacobs also implemented an automated contact tracing capability.

Jacobs’ ion platform will integrate hardware, IIoT devices, analytics and applications to develop rules, events, visualizations and notifications into a single platform, available as Software as a Service (SaaS). The solution will include active monitoring to enhance security and reliability. Jacobs’ ion will also feature location tracking, mustering and emergency notifications.

"This is a great example of Jacobs innovating at the speed of the market, as we leveraged our leading IIoT IP and deep domain knowledge of the clients on-premise operations to solve their toughest challenges with our ion solution and rolled out the first customer ready prototypes in less than a month," Richmond added.

