JAIC Director Nand Mulchandani: DoD Continues Performance in AI Competition
Nichols Martin
July 10, 2020
News
Nand Mulchandani, acting director of the Department of Defense's (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), said at the Pentagon the U.S. still has the upper hand in the artificial intelligence competition with foreign adversaries. He added that the country will not imitate China's technological practices that go against U.S. values.
Nand Mulchandani, acting director of the Department of Defense's (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), said at the Pentagon the U.S. still has the upper hand in the artificial intelligence competition with foreign adversaries, DoD News reported Thursday.
He added that the country will not imitate China's technological practices that go against U.S. values. Such practices include analysis-based media censorship and unregulated facial recognition.
"Our constitution and privacy laws protect the rights of U.S. citizens, and how their data is collected and used," he noted.
Mulchandani also referenced the military's use of AI for COVID-19 response efforts. Project Salus began in March 2020 to help responders predict resource shortages via AI, the JAIC director noted.
Check Also
Bob De Luca, formerly executive director of General Services Administration's (GSA) Information Technology Centers of Excellence, has joined the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as deputy chief information officer. De Luca will supervise the Chief Information Officer Organization's administrative duties and support FDIC's application and infrastructure security initiatives under his new capacity