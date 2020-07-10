JAIC Director Nand Mulchandani: DoD Continues Performance in AI Competition

Nand Mulchandani, acting director of the Department of Defense's (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), said at the Pentagon the U.S. still has the upper hand in the artificial intelligence competition with foreign adversaries. He added that the country will not imitate China's technological practices that go against U.S. values.

He added that the country will not imitate China's technological practices that go against U.S. values. Such practices include analysis-based media censorship and unregulated facial recognition.

"Our constitution and privacy laws protect the rights of U.S. citizens, and how their data is collected and used," he noted.

Mulchandani also referenced the military's use of AI for COVID-19 response efforts. Project Salus began in March 2020 to help responders predict resource shortages via AI, the JAIC director noted.