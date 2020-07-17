James McPherson: Army Seeks Industry Partnerships for Early-Stage JADC2 Dev’t

James McPherson, undersecretary of the U.S. Army, has said the service branch is “looking to really partner with industry” on the development of a Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) capability. McPherson told attendees at an AFCEA-hosted webcast that the Army will seek feedback from industry on the early stages of development for JADC2.

James McPherson, undersecretary of the U.S. Army, has said the service branch is “looking to really partner with industry” on the development of a Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) capability, C4ISRnet reported Thursday.

McPherson told attendees at an AFCEA-hosted webcast that the Army will seek feedback from industry on the early stages of development for JADC2, which will include a sensor network to support joint forces.

“‘Here’s the characteristics that we’re looking for with regard to JADC2. Industry, how can you meet some of those characteristics? What other great ideas do you have, industry, to meet those characteristics? How do we turn those into requirements?'” McPhearson said regarding the service’s intended dialogue with the private sector. “Then, we turn that into a procurement document.”

McPherson noted that the Army is working on ways to integrate coalition partners including "Five Eyes" intelligence allies into the JADC2 network to support battlefield operations beyond 2040.