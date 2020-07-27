Leidos Selects 4 Companies to Join Leidos Alliance Partner Network; Bob Gemmill, Todd Gustafson Quoted

Bob Gemmill

Leidos has selected four new companies for the Leidos Alliance Partner Network (LAPN) to drive innovation, enhance program performance and build efficiency for suppliers, the company reported on Monday.

"We are excited to welcome Dataiku, HP, Palo Alto Networks, and Splunk to our growing team. Their next-generation innovations, coupled with our intimate understanding of the customers' needs, will only accelerate the adoption of important new technologies," said Bob Gemmill, Leidos' chief procurement officer.

Leidos has selected HP, Palo Alto Networks, and Splunk for the company’s Technology Alliance Partners, and Dataiku has been selected as an Emerging Technology Partner. Under the agreement, the companies will work in a mutually beneficial and cooperative environment to enhance their ability to compete and perform in government and commercial markets.

"These new relationships have played a crucial role in integration, business capture, and new program start-ups," added Gemmill.

The LAPN consists of three partner levels: corporate strategic, technology alliance and emerging technology. Partner companies will utilize Leidos' integration expertise and customer relationships to deliver mission success for their customers.

"We're very excited to advance our relationship with Leidos as a Technology Alliance Partner," said Todd Gustafson, president HP Federal LLC. "This is a great opportunity for us to exhibit HP innovation, and we look forward to collaborating with Leidos on new customer-focused solutions and technologies that equally benefit our businesses and customers."

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets.

The company's 37,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020.