Maj. Gen. Peter Gallagher Joins Potomac Officers Club’s Upcoming ‘Future Battlefield Series’ Virtual Event on Aug. 11th

Maj. Gen. Gallagher

Maj. Gen. Peter Gallagher, director of the network cross-functional team at Army Futures Command, will serve as keynote speaker during Potomac Officers Club’s Weaponizing Data Across the Digital Battlefield Virtual Event on August 11th.

In his role, Gallagher is responsible for the focused integration of network, command, control, communications and intelligence to enable mission command across the tactical network. Gallagher spent the majority of his career providing communications support to Conventional and Special Operations Forces throughout the world.

Gallagher recently discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and how it has disrupted the Army’s plans for testing upgrades to its network. COVID-19 has limited the availability to perform operational testing for new network equipment.

“The COVID-19 has had an impact on our cycle of testing, our access to units, and it’s caused us to make some adjustments in our in our time schedule, as we’ve been trying to take care of the health and safety of our soldiers and our workforce, but still keep our modernization efforts on track,” said Gallagher.

While the Army faced constraints on field testing, the service branch had collected data in labs that could help inform Army decision-making. The network modernization team was prepared to make adjustments to equipment because of the challenges associated with COVID-19.

“We’re looking really hard at and when the next opportunities are going to be available to us to get that detailed operational feedback from soldiers either in a training environment or a test environment,” said MG David Bassett and former leader of Army Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications-Tactical.

The Army is constantly trying to keep pace with an evolving adversary, which creates challenges in the combat environment with the readiness of our forces and their ability to regain readiness against an enemy that can challenge us across the board.

The key to innovating is the speed of integrating and exploiting innovative technology into the digital battlefield through investments such an open architecture, DevSecOps, next generation governance, and converged data platforms.

Success is defined by iterative solutions delivered at the speed of war. The Army is saving time and money by not being locked into proprietary systems; instead, they own the access or APIs needed to leverage and integrate the latest emerging technologies.

Gallagher will utilize his knowledge acquired from his career in the private sector to discuss intel and operation mission capabilities, the challenges and priorities of data in warfare and how defense has evolved from the traditional standards to meet the demand of emerging technologies.

