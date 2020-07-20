Maximus Awarded OPM Contract to Provide Insurance Assistance; Bruce Caswell Quoted

Bruce Caswell

Maximus has been awarded a one-year, $13 million contract from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) for the Federal Annuitant Health Benefits Open Season Services, the company reported on Monday. The contract has four one-year options.

“Federal employees, retirees and their dependents will benefit from our intelligent assistant solution which simplifies and streamlines the customer experience. We’re pleased to provide a critical step forward in ensuring these citizens quickly and effectively receive the benefits and services they deserve,” said Bruce Caswell, president and CEO of Maximus and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

Maximus’ work will enable federal annuitants and eligible dependents to make changes to their health, vision and dental insurance benefits. Maximus will provide the opportunity insurance benefits enrollments through an online enrollment portal, over the phone or via paper enrollment form.

With the contract, Maximus will continue its long-term support of OPM’s Retirement and Insurance Services. In addition, Maximus will keep annuitants informed about their enrollment options through mailings and an updated website.

Maximus will implement its Intelligent Assistant powered to provide annuitants with a self-service tool to manage their benefits. The Intelligent Assistant has combined artificial intelligence (AI) and human understanding to allow annuitants to communicate and accomplish tasks via self-service, instead of requiring the assistance of a live agent.

“We are excited and honored to continue our 35-year partnership helping OPM in supporting federal retirees,” added Caswell.

About Maximus

Since 1975, Maximus has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People®, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs.

Maximus delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability, and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With more than 35,000 employees worldwide, Maximus is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.