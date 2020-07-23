NAVWAR Demos TIPPERS Wireless Tracking System

NAVWAR

The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command tested a wireless tracking technology that aims to help the U.S. Navy decrease the spread of COVID-19 during the Trident Warrior 2020 event.

The Testbed for Internet of Things-based Privacy Preserving PERvasive Spaces system is a tool designed to trace the location of personnel and various equipment through the use of tagging technologies and wireless communication systems, the Navy said Wednesday.

A team comprised of Expeditionary Strike Group 3 and USS Boxer personnel moved through defined zones at Naval Base San Diego while carrying radio frequency identification stickers and smartphones. TIPPERS tracked the devices via wireless sensors and beacons installed on the pier.

The Navy plans to demonstrate the system aboard a vessel and carry out experimental efforts through October. Trident Warrior is a yearly large-scale event that demonstrates various technologies in operational naval environments.