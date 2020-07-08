NIST Updates Publication for Controlled Unclassified Information

National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has released an updated draft publication that lists new requirements regarding controlled unclassified information. Draft NIST Special Publication (SP) 800-172 tackles federal CUI security from advanced persistent threats that use physical and cyber means to breach systems and access information with no authorization.

National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has released an updated draft publication that lists new requirements regarding controlled unclassified information.

Draft NIST Special Publication (SP) 800-172 tackles federal CUI security from advanced persistent threats that use physical and cyber means to breach systems and access information with no authorization, the agency said Monday.

The updated publication aims to protect organizations from information exfiltration, compromise of missions and other objectives pursued by threats. Applied updates include boosted requirement flexibility and explanations of how new requirements can help address cyber attacks.

NIST developed these updates based on input gathered from the public.