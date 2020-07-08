NOAA Releases Strategies for Cloud, Data Initiatives

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued its data and cloud strategies aimed at improving the agency’s use of data to support related strategies in areas such as artificial intelligence and unmanned systems.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued its data and cloud strategies aimed at improving the agency’s use of data to support related strategies in areas such as artificial intelligence and unmanned systems.

NOAA said Tuesday its data strategy seeks to ensure the agency’s compliance with the federal data strategy as well as current environmental data management directives.

The cloud strategy is meant to build on NOAA’s existing cloud initiatives involving data storage and analytics to support applications such as weather forecasting, marine resource analysis, ocean models and data dissemination.

NOAA intends to align its cloud efforts with the federal “CloudSmart” strategy and ensure smooth migration operations while promoting wider and more secure access to NOAA data.

The agency noted that it also seeks to develop a governance framework for using enterprise cloud services as part of its strategy.

“Our Cloud and Data strategies provide a guide to address emerging science and technology, and ultimately help accelerate NOAA’s mission and further increase the value of our data,” said Neil Jacobs, acting administrator of NOAA.

“Creative partnerships with commercial cloud providers set NOAA apart from others in making more of its data publicly accessible.”