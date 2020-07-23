Unanet

President Trump to Nominate Greg Autry as NASA CFO

President Trump intends to nominate Greg Autry, an assistant professor on clinical entrepreneurship at the University of Southern California (USC), to serve as chief financial officer at NASA. Autry currently leads the Pacific Commercial Spaceflight effort at the Aldrin Space Institute.

