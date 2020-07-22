NSF, OSTP Invest $75M for Quantum Science R&D Institutes; Michael Kratsios Quoted

Michael Kratsios U.S. CTO

The National Science Foundation (NSF) has partnered with the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) to allocate $75 million for the creation of three institutes focused on quantum science research and development.

NSF said Tuesday that the Quantum Leap Challenges Institutes include 16 academic institutions, eight national laboratories and 22 industry partners that will work to accelerate studies on quantum information science (QIS) and report results over a five-year period.

The three centers will also develop training and education programs including online and in-person curricula to support the development of a “quantum-ready U.S. workforce”, the agency noted.

The first Quantum Leap institute will focus on sensing and distribution concepts and will be led by the University of Colorado. The second, headed by the University of Illinois, will conduct studies on hybrid quantum architectures and networks. The University of California will lead the third institute which will cover quantum computing efforts.

"America's future depends on our continued leadership in the most cutting-edge industries of tomorrow,” said Michael Kratsios, U.S. CTO and a 2020 Wash100 Award winner. “With the announcement of three new quantum institutes, the Trump Administration is making a bold statement that the United States will remain the global home for QIS research.”

The institutes’ creation comes as part of efforts to meet goals under the National Quantum Initiative Act of 2018, according to NSF.