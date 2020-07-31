Unanet

NSWC Crane Team Receives Naval Aviation Enterprise Award

Matthew Nelson July 31, 2020 News, Technology

The U.S. Navy has honored a team from Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane with the Naval Aviation Enterprise Award for the design, development, testing and rollout of a $13M fix for the P-8A Poseidon aircraft's turret deployment unit issue.

The team addressed various gaps the TDU encountered in line with high vibration levels in the airstream, the Naval Sea Systems Command said Thursday.

David Kuhlman, division manager at NSWC Crane's airborne electronic attack segment, said the TDU did not reach its 33-hour operating duration due to excessive vibration.

"This problem with the TDU also had the potential to cause additional damage to the aircraft upon landing as well as a safety issue for the crew."

Kuhlman added the proposed approach sought to optimize the unit's reliability.

