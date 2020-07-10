Parsons Wins $178M IDIQ from IC to Enhance Security of Sensitive Information; Robert Miller Quoted

Parsons Corporation has secured a $178 million, five-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract by the Intelligence Community (IC) to support security and privacy of sensitive information, the company reported on Tuesday.

"For decades, Parsons has advanced the mission security and capabilities of our nation's intelligence community, specifically in cyber, network infrastructure and multi-domain battlespace operations," said Robert Miller, senior vice president of business development for Parsons.

The company will provide security and protection of classified and sensitive information, facilities, assets, infrastructure and personnel worldwide through a comprehensive analysis of risk and deployment of physical and technical security countermeasures.

The contract expands upon Parsons history of supporting the IC and federal agencies. In April 2020, the company won a two-year, $32 million from the IC to evaluate and protect critical infrastructure and various systems worldwide.

Parsons will provide security assessment and protection of systems and critical infrastructure worldwide through a comprehensive analysis of risk and deployment of physical and technical security countermeasures.

Veronica Kazaitis, vice president and account executive of Parsons’ national security solutions operating group, said the firm has continued to support the intelligence community’s multi-domain battlespace operations and critical infrastructure security missions.

“We are honored to provide holistic support to the systems, networks and protection of critical infrastructure that are foundational to the community’s mission success,” Kazaitis stated in regards to the latter contract.

