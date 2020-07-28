Unanet

President Trump Eyes Nomination of Retired Col. Craig Duehring as DoD Deputy Secretary

Matthew Nelson July 28, 2020 DoD, Executive Moves, News

President Trump Eyes Nomination of Retired Col. Craig Duehring as DoD Deputy Secretary
Col. Craig Duehring Retired Colonel US Air Force

President Trump intends to nominate Retired Col. Craig Duehring, a 28-year U.S. Air Force veteran, to serve as deputy secretary for personnel and readiness at the Department of Defense (DoD), the White House said Monday.

Most recently, Duehring served as assistant secretary for manpower and reserve affairs at USAF. Prior to his previous role, Duehring assumed the position of principal assistant secretary for reserve affairs at DoD.

He also flew more than 1,200 hours aboard the A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft and logged over 800 missions during the Vietnam war as a forward air controller.

Tags

Check Also

USAF Cyber

Air Force Looks to Modify Approach to Cyber, Network Defense Training

The U.S. Air Force is implementing an “initial qualification training” approach for defensive cyber operations to support its network modernization initiatives amid the ongoing pandemic, C4ISRnet reported Tuesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved