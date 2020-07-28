President Trump Eyes Nomination of Retired Col. Craig Duehring as DoD Deputy Secretary

Col. Craig Duehring Retired Colonel US Air Force

President Trump intends to nominate Retired Col. Craig Duehring, a 28-year U.S. Air Force veteran, to serve as deputy secretary for personnel and readiness at the Department of Defense (DoD), the White House said Monday.

Most recently, Duehring served as assistant secretary for manpower and reserve affairs at USAF. Prior to his previous role, Duehring assumed the position of principal assistant secretary for reserve affairs at DoD.

He also flew more than 1,200 hours aboard the A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft and logged over 800 missions during the Vietnam war as a forward air controller.