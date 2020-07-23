Unanet

President Trump to Nominate Greg Autry as NASA CFO

Matthew Nelson July 23, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Greg Autry Associate Professor USC

President Trump intends to nominate Greg Autry, an assistant professor on clinical entrepreneurship at the University of Southern California (USC), to serve as chief financial officer at NASA. Autry currently leads the Pacific Commercial Spaceflight effort at the Aldrin Space Institute, the White House said Wednesday.

He also chairs the safety working group at the Federal Aviation Administration's Commercial Space Transportation Advisory Committee. Prior to his current capacity, Autry served as NASA's liaison to the White House and published papers on space policy and development.

