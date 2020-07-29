Pyramid Systems Names Kim Weaver VP of Financial Technology; Jeff Hwang Quoted

Kim Weaver

Pyramid Systems has appointed Kim Weaver as vice president of Financial Technology Solutions to provide strategic vision and support for the company’s financial technology initiatives and new client acquisition, Pyramid reported on Tuesday.

"We are very excited to have Kim on our executive team," CEO and co-founder Jeff Hwang said. "Her operational and management experience serving thousands of service providers and lenders will be an invaluable resource as Pyramid expands into the mortgage lending space."

Before joining Pyramid, Weaver served in multiple senior leadership positions with Fiserv, including vice president, product management, director of Product Strategy and director of client delivery. During her 15-year career with Fiserv she supported mortgage and other lending technology.

Throughout her career she has had a focus on digitizing the lending process. She also serves the mortgage industry through volunteer work at the Mortgage Information Standards Maintenance Organization (MISMO). Weaver has also served as product manager with BCE Emergis, senior business analyst with Freddie Mac and senior vice president with Fortress Mortgage.

"Pyramid's decades-long relationship supporting federal agencies involved in housing and homeownership inspires me because of their proven commitment to pragmatic solutions for business agility. I am honored to join the talented Pyramid team delivering digital transformation powered by technology modernization," Weaver said.

About Pyramid Systems, Inc.

­Pyramid Systems is an award-winning technology leader driving digital transformation across federal agencies. We solve complex problems with advanced technologies and modern methodologies.

By leveraging leading-edge cloud, analytics, and low-code platforms with Agile and DevSecOps approaches, we deliver highly secure mission-critical solutions. Pyramid has professionalized innovation to deliver consistent results, reducing time from prototype to production to scale. We partner with clients to optimize for better citizen experiences, faster user adoption, greater efficiencies, and improved mission outcomes. Our unique culture is the main driver of why we build solutions that last.