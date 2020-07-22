Unanet

Rear Adm. Michelle Skubic Confirmed as DLA Director

Matthew Nelson July 22, 2020 Executive Moves, News

The Senate has confirmed U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Michelle Skubic to receive the rank of vice admiral and serve as director of the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). Skubic has succeeded U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Darrell Williams, who is slated to retire in August, DLA said Tuesday.

Skubic currently serves as commander at the Naval Supply Systems Command and leads the Navy Supply Corps as chief.

Prior to her current capacity, she held the role of commander at DLA Land and Maritime. She also performed operational assignments aboard USS Acadia and led a DLA support team in Kuwait.

