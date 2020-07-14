Rep. John Katko Presents National Cybersecurity Bill Package

Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., has introduced a set of bills to boost the country's cybersecurity. The newly unveiled legislation pack contains bills designed to foster collaboration between private and public sectors towards strengthened national cybersecurity.

Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., has introduced a set of bills to boost the country's cybersecurity. The newly unveiled legislation pack contains bills designed to foster collaboration between private and public sectors towards strengthened national cybersecurity, Katko's office said Monday.

The pack features the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director and Assistant Directors Act, the CISA Public-Private Talent Exchange Act and the Strengthening the CISA Act of 2020.

"I’m introducing a comprehensive national cybersecurity improvement package that enhances national cybersecurity through the creation of a public-private workforce exchange program and empowers CISA by increasing stability in leadership positions and prioritizing the necessary funding and resources," Katko said.

The CISA Public-Private Talent Exchange Act, for example, would create a program through which government cybersecurity practitioners may switch places with private sector counterparts to exchange knowledge and experiences.