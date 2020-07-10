Secret Service Adopts New Structure to Tackle Financial Cyber Crimes

The U.S. Secret Service has decided to consolidate its electronic and financial crime task forces into one network to address the presence of fraud in cyberspace. USSS said Thursday its combined Cyber Fraud Task Forces will work to detect, deter and address financial crimes that take place in the cyber domain.

CFTF follows a structure that offers improved data sharing and collaboration. The agency is working to prevent cybercriminals from disrupting the government's COVID-19 response efforts and has addressed related fraud cases through the new approach.

These cases include the fraudulent sale of illegally procured testing kits.

“The creation of the new Cyber Fraud Task Force (CFTF) will offer a specialized cadre of agents and analysts, trained in the latest analytical techniques and equipped with the most cutting-edge technologies," Michael D’Ambrosio, USSS assistant director.