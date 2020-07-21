Senate Confirms LTG Daniel Hokanson as Chief of NGB, Succeeding Gen. Joseph Lengyel

The Senate has confirmed Army LTG Daniel Hokanson as the next chief of the National Guard Bureau (NGB) with the Joint Chiefs of Staff, succeeding Air Force Gen. Joseph Lengyel, MilitaryTimes reported on Monday.

“The next chief of the National Guard Bureau must continue to effectively navigate this unprecedented landscape and work closely with stakeholders at the international, federal, state, and local levels,” Hokanson said.

Hokanson is expected to be promoted to the rank of four-star general in early August. Lengyel has served as chief of the NGB since August 2016. Hokanson currently serves as director of the Army National Guard.

As director of the Army National Guard, Hokanson guides the formulation, development and implementation of all programs and policies affecting the Army National Guard; a force of nearly 350 thousand Soldiers in the 50 states, three territories and the District of Columbia.

In his new position, he will be responsible for the domestic response and combat preparedness of more than 450 thousand national guardsmen in the Army and Air National Guard. Hokanson will also be a senior military adviser to the president, secretary of defense and National Security Council.

Hokanson has listed his new initiatives for the National Guard, noting that the division must work toward enhancing its cyber capabilities, ensuring adequate manpower and training and maintaining interoperability with active duty components and allied nations.

Throughout his career, Hokanson has served as vice chief of the NGB. He also previously served as as the 11th as deputy commander of the U.S. Northern Command, and vice commander of U.S. Element, North American Aerospace Defense Command at Peterson Air Force Base.

Hokanson graduated from the U.S. Military Academy in 1986, serving active duty in air cavalry, attack helicopter, and aircraft testing positions before joining the Oregon National Guard.

“This is an important and pivotal time in the history of our National Guard. We face complex, dynamic missions overseas and here at home,” added Hokanson.