Senate’s COVID-19 Relief Bill Earmarks $53M for CISA

Senate Hearing

The Senate Appropriations Committee has proposed a COVID-19 pandemic relief package that would set aside $53 million to help the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) protect vaccine research from cyber threat actors, The Hill reported Tuesday.

“The proposal provides funding to remediate vulnerabilities and enhance Federal network security as a result of increased attacks targeting Federal networks for agencies involved in coronavirus vaccine development,” according to a summary of the proposed $1 trillion relief measure.

The proposed funding in the $1 trillion pandemic relief measure represents an increase from the $9.1 million in funds CISA received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that President Trump signed in March 2020.