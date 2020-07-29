Unanet

Senate’s COVID-19 Relief Bill Earmarks $53M for CISA

Jane Edwards July 29, 2020 News, Technology

Senate’s COVID-19 Relief Bill Earmarks $53M for CISA
Senate Hearing

The Senate Appropriations Committee has proposed a COVID-19 pandemic relief package that would set aside $53 million to help the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) protect vaccine research from cyber threat actors, The Hill reported Tuesday.

“The proposal provides funding to remediate vulnerabilities and enhance Federal network security as a result of increased attacks targeting Federal networks for agencies involved in coronavirus vaccine development,” according to a summary of the proposed $1 trillion relief measure.

The proposed funding in the $1 trillion pandemic relief measure represents an increase from the $9.1 million in funds CISA received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that President Trump signed in March 2020. 

Tags

Check Also

Unmanned Vessel

Navy Piloting Software to Support Rapid Unmanned Vessel Components Dev’t

The U.S. Navy is launching a modernization pilot for its unmanned surface and underwater vehicles ahead of plans to transition the project into an official program in fiscal year 2022.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved