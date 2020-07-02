Southwest Research Institute to Develop Solar Plasma Instrument for NOAA Space Weather Satellite
Matthew Nelson
July 2, 2020
News
Southwest Research Institute has secured a $15.6M contract from NASA on behalf of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to design and develop a solar plasma wind sensor that will work with a space weather observatory satellite.
Southwest Research Institute has secured a $15.6M contract from NASA on behalf of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to design and develop a solar plasma wind sensor that will work with a space weather observatory satellite.
SWRI will also analyze, fabricate, test, assess, calibrate and support launch and on-orbit checkout for the instrument, NASA said Thursday.
NASA awarded a $96.6M contract to Ball Aerospace for the design and production of the Space Weather Follow On-Lagrange 1 satellite, an observatory designed to help NOAA monitor and predict space weather by collecting solar wind data and coronal imagery.
SWRI will carry out work for 76 months in San Antonio, Texas.
Check Also
Air Force Research Laboratory's scientific research office has engaged with the Translation and Innovation Hub or I-HUB located in Imperial College, London, to foster international collaboration. The move aims to fortify AFRL's partnerships with the U.K. defense ministry, academia and non-traditional entities, Wright-Patterson AF Base said Tuesday.