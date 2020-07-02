Southwest Research Institute to Develop Solar Plasma Instrument for NOAA Space Weather Satellite

Southwest Research Institute has secured a $15.6M contract from NASA on behalf of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to design and develop a solar plasma wind sensor that will work with a space weather observatory satellite.

SWRI will also analyze, fabricate, test, assess, calibrate and support launch and on-orbit checkout for the instrument, NASA said Thursday.

NASA awarded a $96.6M contract to Ball Aerospace for the design and production of the Space Weather Follow On-Lagrange 1 satellite, an observatory designed to help NOAA monitor and predict space weather by collecting solar wind data and coronal imagery.

SWRI will carry out work for 76 months in San Antonio, Texas.