Space Force Issues Draft Proposal for Headquarters Staff Structure

The U.S. Space Force has released a draft proposal for the organizational structure of its headquarters which is expected to have a workforce of around 200 personnel. The draft proposal states that OCSO will have four chief officers assigned to lead operations, strategy and resourcing, human capital and technology and innovation.

The U.S. Space Force has released a draft proposal for the organizational structure of its headquarters which is expected to have a workforce of around 200 personnel, SpaceNews reported Tuesday.

Maj. Gen. Chance Saltzman, deputy Commander of the U.S. Air Forces Central Command, will serve as acting staff director at the Office of the Chief of Space Operations (OCSO) and help oversee the appointment of both military and civilian leadership posts.

The draft proposal states that OCSO will have four chief officers assigned to lead operations, strategy and resourcing, human capital and technology and innovation. Sources told SpaceNews that plans for OCSO’s staff organization are being reviewed by congressional committees and the Department of the Air Force.

Gen. John Raymond, chief of space operations at the Space Force and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, approved the draft proposal last month, according to the publication.