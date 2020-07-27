Space Force Reorganizes Field Command Structure; Gen. John Raymond Quoted

Gen. John Raymond Chief of Space Operations U.S. Space Force

The U.S. Space Force has launched a reorganization effort in a push to realign previous Air Force command structures into the new service branch’s field organization framework.

The Space Force said Friday that the new command structure will include three subunits, namely field command, delta or garrison with regards to focus and squadron requirements.

As part of the reorganization, the Space Force established a Space Training and Readiness Delta Provisional unit ahead of the launch of the STARCOM unit. STARCOM will focus on the development of space warfighting technologies to support all-domain operations and lethality applications.

Meanwhile STAR Delta Provisional will handle education, training, test and evaluation operations on an interim basis. Other field commands to be launched include the Space Operations Command (SpOC) and Space Systems Command (SSC).

SpOC will oversee the deployment of technologies to space forces to support coalition partners, joint forces and combatant commands. SSC will handle the development, sustainment and fielding of “lethal and resilient space capabilities” for warfighters.

“Today we take action, an important and significant step, towards the development of a 21st century service purpose-built to achieve speed, agility, and unity of effort,” said Gen. John Raymond, chief of space operations and a 2020 Wash100 Award winner, in a prerecorded address. “Your charge is simple – to lead, inspire, and prepare our space forces to win in an era of contested space operations.”