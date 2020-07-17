Space Force to Begin Transitioning More Than 2.4K USAF Personnel in September; David Thompson Quoted

The U.S. Space Force has chosen 2,410 space operations personnel from the U.S. Air Force to transfer to the new military branch starting Sept. 1. Space Force said that the selected personnel will assume space systems operations (1C6) and space operations (13S) duties as part of the transition.

The service received over 8,500 applications for transfer and will also select personnel for “common career fields” or duties common to the Air Force and Space Force including cyberspace operations, geospatial intelligence, developmental engineer and targeting analyst. Transfers for such positions are scheduled to commence by Feb. 1, 2021.

“This is an exciting and historic time for these space operators who will be some of the first members to join the Space Force,” said Lt. Gen. David Thompson, vice commander of Space Force. “Each one of them has an important responsibility to contribute bold ideas to shape the Space Force into a 21st century service."

According to Space Force, the space operators that declined transfer may be absorbed into other career fields, transition into reserve services, apply for separation or request for retirement.

Space Force expects to conclude transition operations by 2022 before facilitating transfer activities for the U.S. Army and Navy. Transition plans for the Space Force’s sister services are slated for release in fiscal 2021.