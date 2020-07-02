State Dept Deploys Cloud, AI to Counter COVID-19 Disinformation Campaigns

The State Department is working to use artificial intelligence and cloud technology to combat propaganda and disinformation operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Broadband Breakfast reported Wednesday.

The department’s technology team, operating under its AI and Emerging Technology Office, intends to use a “Disinfo Cloud” to pilot AI-driven identification and analysis concepts to counter coronavirus-related misinformation activities.

Charles Chen, director of the AI and emerging technology unit, said at a Government Executive Media Group event that his office is also working to automate human resources-related procedures.

According to Chen, public-private partnerships are a key factor to enabling the State Department to keep up with industry’s AI developments.

The department has other ongoing AI-related initiatives including a cloud-based identity management system, consolidated data-lake systems, predictive analysis-driven automation and remote monitoring of telecommunications systems, according to the report.