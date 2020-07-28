Technology Modernization Fund Board Announces Award for CBP Modernization Project

CBP

The Technology Modernization Fund Board has awarded $15 million in funds to update the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s collections system.

CBP aims to augment revenue collections, customs enforcement and trade protections through the modernization effort, the General Services Administration said Monday.

The planned collection system will run in the cloud and is envisioned to utilize an updated code base. CBP employs the Automated Commercial System, a collection platform hosted on a mainframe computer that uses 3.9 million lines of Common Business-Oriented Language code.

The TMF Board has earmarked more than $116 million to fund 10 government modernization efforts.