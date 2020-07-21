U.S. Army Allots New Funds for Tactical Network Prototyping

U.S. Army

The U.S. Army plans to use newly allocated funds for prototyping activities in support of the service's tactical network, C4ISRnet reported Monday .

Justine Ruggio, communications director of the Army’s Network Cross-Functional Team, said the CFT secured almost $30 million for prototyping investments in the current fiscal year. The Army seeks low-Earth orbit satellites to boost the bandwidth for certain capability sets.

Michael Breckenridge, an official from a technology-focused office within the Army, said his team is working with industry to determine what future investments can be made in LEO constellations.

Breckenridge is the acting associate director at the Office of Science and Technology within Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Cyber, Surveillance and Reconnaissance or C5ISR Center.