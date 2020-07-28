Unanet

U.S. Space Force, U.K. Launch Global Pitch Competition for Space Tech; Will Roper Quoted

Nichols Martin July 28, 2020 News, Technology

The U.S. Space Force and the U.K. military have agreed to jointly fund a competition that encourages startups to propose and develop space technologies.

Participants of the International Space Pitch Day will get the chance to win part of a $1M pool allotted for space technology investment, Los Angeles Air Force Base said Monday.

The competition seeks technologies that would allow the U.S. and the U.K. to visualize joint space operations, analyze space weather impacts, identify satellite systems relevant to a commander’s needs, verify space domain awareness and observe multi-national situational awareness in space.

“Now, with International Space Pitch Day, we are once again expanding our opportunities for partnership with international companies bringing pioneering capabilities to our Space Force professionals,” said Will Roper, assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

Companies from across the globe may enter the competition and pitch their own concepts. Starburst Aerospace Company will provide mentorship for the International Space Pitch Day as an industrial partner.

