USAF Migrates Connectivity of Some Bases to Commercial Networks

U.S. Air Force

The U.S. Air Force's integrated program office for enterprise information technology-as-a-service has fully linked Offutt and Buckley Air Force Bases to AT&T-managed commercial networks.

The EITaaS office, managed at Hanscom Air Force Base, will go on to migrate users at Alaska-based Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to an AT&T-provided network in August, the U.S. Air Force said Wednesday.

Ten percent of Maxwell Air Force Base's network users have also migrated to a Microsoft-delivered wide area network.

“Migration to a commercially-provided network is a paradigm shift and a key component in testing the ability of the Air and Space Forces to fully embrace, adopt and consume services from a commercial partner,” said Col. Robert King, senior materiel leader at the Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence and Networks program executive office's enterprise IT and cyberspace infrastructure division.

EITaaS aims to implement modern digital infrastructure in support of user experience and joint, multi-domain operations.