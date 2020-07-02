USSOCOM to Establish New Software Procurement Office

Col. Paul Weizer, program executive officer for special operation forces digital applications at U.S. Special Operations Command, said USSOCOM plans to create a new office that would focus on the command's software procurement, National Defense Magazine reported Wednesday. Weizer said software procurement follows different rules from traditional defense purchases, and the new office will work to address the matter's unique issues.

“The current mission is to rapidly consolidate, integrate, acquire and/or divest of some of the SOF-unique software solutions,” Weizer added.

USSOCOM will headquarter the office in Tampa, Fla. The command now seeks industry input to determine the new office's structure.