Viasat Grows Business Aviation Market by Removing Tech Speed Caps; Craig Foster, Claudio D’Amico Quoted

Viasat has removed internet speed limits delivered to aircrafts across its business aviation Ka-band service plans as well as doubled its minimum committed internet speed to its service plans to grow Viasat’s business aviation market, the company reported on Wednesday.

"Over the last few years, business aviation service plans have evolved to include bigger data allowances and higher Maximum Information Rates (MIR) and Committed Information Rates (CIR) as service providers react to ever increasing data requirements," said Craig Foster of Valour Consultancy. "Viasat's decision to remove speed caps entirely means that it will be poised to support the increase in demand and an overall improved passenger experience."

To meet the growing demand for applications during flights, Viasat has eliminated Ka-band speed maximums to enhance passenger experience by improving business-critical productivity and entertainment apps, including video-conferencing, accessing VPN/cloud content, email, high-definition streaming services and live TV.

Ka-band customers will also be able to subscribe to Viasat Unlimited Streaming to access online media services. Viasat’s service plan will offer uncapped speeds, using a high-capacity satellite network combined with Viasat's compact and lightweight hardware.

The Viasat Ka-band business aviation IFC solution uses Viasat's Global Aero Terminal 5510, which has utilized the ViaSat-1, ViaSat-2 and European Ka-band satellite platform. It is expected to be forward-compatible with Viasat's next-generation satellite systems.

Forward-compatibility will enable customers to install the Viasat shipset and subscribe to a Viasat service package today, with assurances that they can access additional satellite capacity, including larger data volumes and expanded coverage once Viasat launches its ViaSat-3 satellite constellation.

"We believe this key differentiator is expected to dramatically change the onboard connectivity experience for Viasat's business aviation Ka-band customers. By removing speed limits, we are creating a home-like connectivity experience for mid-cabin to large- and long-range business jets," said Claudio D'Amico, business area director, Business Aviation, Viasat.

