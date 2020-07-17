WESCO International, Inc. Adopts Stockholder Rights Plan

The Board of Directors of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) today adopted a stockholder rights plan and declared a dividend distribution of one preferred share purchase right on each outstanding share of WESCO common stock.

The rights are intended to enable all WESCO stockholders to realize the long-term value of their investment in the Company. The rights will not prevent a takeover, but should encourage anyone seeking to acquire the Company to negotiate with the Company's Board of Directors.

The rights plan provides that the rights will expire on July 16, 2021. The Board of Directors of the Company could determine to terminate the rights plan earlier if circumstances warrant.