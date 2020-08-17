Accenture Extends IT Services Partnership with Anglo American; Pavan Sethi Quoted

Pavan Sethi

Accenture and Anglo American, a global mining company, have signed an agreement to extend Accenture’s partnership as strategic IT services provider to 2023, Accenture reported on Monday.

Under the agreement, Accenture will accelerate the development of Anglo American’s information management (IM) capabilities. Accenture will provide new technologies and delivery practices through a collaborative approach to drive innovation.

Accenture’s agreement with Anglo American will build on the successful relationship between the two companies, which began in 2011 when Accenture was selected as a key technology services provider.

Accenture is the only company that has a complete stack of technology consulting services from IT strategy to a broad range of IT as-a-service capabilities, including cloud, application development and ERP.

The company has supported a variety of modernization efforts, including IT transformation end-to-end, ranging from high-velocity, decomposed, digitized platforms; cloud broker; systems architect and application services provider.

“Prior to the extension of the agreement, Anglo American and Accenture worked together to co-create future services and determine key priorities,” said Pavan Sethi, managing director for Accenture Technology in Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa. “We are honored to continue our work with Anglo American and help fulfil their IM ambitions and mandate.”

