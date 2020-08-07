AFRL, Other Military Offices Take Presence at U.K.-Based Science Campus

AFRL

International research offices of the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army have established presence at White City Campus, a science hub managed by Imperial College London.

The tri-service research offices have occupied space at the campus to strengthen collaboration with the U.K. defense ministry, Wright-Patterson AF Base said Thursday. The move is also intended to boost the offices' engagement with the U.K.'s industry, academia and community of non-traditional innovators.

“Co-locating with Imperial College London is a wonderful opportunity to strengthen the relationships formed through our existing grants and is a direct realization of the 2030 strategy call to build bridges and foster innovation on critical research topics," said Col. D. Brent Morris, international science division director of the Air Force Office of Scientific Research within AF Research Laboratory.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the occupied space will take place when the area sufficiently reduces COVID-19 restrictions.