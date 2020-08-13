AFRL Unveils Augmented Learning Tech Dev’t Project

AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is currently developing an augmented learning system designed to help warfighters accelerate learning activities.

The Neural Learning System will work to help users rapidly acquire new knowledge and skills through closed-loop modulation of cognitive states, the U.S. Air Force said Wednesday.

Nathaniel Bridges, research biomedical engineer and neural interface team lead at AFRL, said the platform will employ neural signals to create algorithms that could assist researchers in determining the optimal brain state for learning.

Bridges added the team will produce a hybrid brain-machine interface to collect data on brain activity via the use of magnetoencephalography and electroencephalography.