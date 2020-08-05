AFRL, Wright Brothers Institute Partner to Launch Virtual Communications Competition for Universities; Stephen Hary Quoted

AFRL

Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and the Wright Brothers Institute have partnered to virtually administer a competition through which university students exhibit skills in communications technology.

This year's Beyond 5G University Challenge tasks its participants to develop applications for software-defined radios and networks, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base said Tuesday.

“Students get the opportunity to build real-world, relevant skills in using and programming SDRs,” said Stephen Hary, the challenge's program manager who also serves as the lead for enabling sensor devices and components core technical competency at AFRL's sensors directorate.

The effort aims to strengthen students' capacity to analyze and address technical issues related to the competition's tackled areas. The event's hosts are interested to launch the competition again next year.