Air Force, DDS to Administer Cybersecurity Workshops, Hacking Contests in DEF CON Virtual Event; Will Roper Quoted

Will Roper

The Defense Digital Service and the Department of the Air Force plan to host a series of virtual workshops and hacking contests that tackle space system security.

The Space Security Challenge 2020 calls for security researchers to take part in a satellite hacking contest and virtual workshops from Aug. 7 to 9 as part of the DEF CON online event, USAF said Monday.

The event will host a Hack-A-Sat competition that gathers top performers from a capture-the-flag event in May. Participants will attempt to reverse-engineer satellite systems. Virtual workshops will provide hands-on education on space system cybersecurity.

"Letting experts hack an orbiting satellite will teach us how to build more secure systems in the future," said Will Roper, assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics as well as a three-time Wash100 Award recipient.

The departments of the Air Force and Defense are working with the DEF CON team for the event.