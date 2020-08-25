Air Force Partners With Industry for 5G Testbed Effort at Nellis AFB

5G

The U.S. Air Force has selected a contractor to assist the service branch in efforts to deploy 5G cellular network infrastructure at Nellis AF Base in Nevada, C4ISRnet reported Monday.

Gen. Charles Corcoran, commander of the Air Force Warfare Center, told the publication in an interview that the undisclosed contractor will perform work within six to eight months and support initial testing of the 5G infrastructure at the military installation.

According to Corcoran, the experimental effort will focus on coordinating 5G network operations with the Advanced Battle Management System’s (ABMS) command and control software designed for human-machine mission execution.

“I need sensors to field a common operating picture. I need radars — space based, air-based, land-based, whatever,” he said. “Applications, computers … ABMS is working on those tools, those interfaces.”