Unanet

Air Force’s Rob Beutel on Pandemic-Driven Changes in Stakeholder Dialogue

Brenda Marie Rivers August 7, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

Air Force’s Rob Beutel on Pandemic-Driven Changes in Stakeholder Dialogue
U.S. Air Force

Rob Beutel, deputy chief information technology officer of the U.S. Air Force, has said that telework operations did not prevent his team from evaluating new technologies through online demonstrations, FedScoop reported Thursday.

Beutel told attendees at a GovLoop webinar that his office increased virtual interactions with research institutions and academic entities with the prevalence of livestreaming events and conferences amid the ongoing pandemic. “Now, on a daily basis we can meet with [any] company,” he noted.

Beutel and his team were previously required to set up meetings with key stakeholders in Washington, D.C., and the Silicon Valley area for technology demos with Department of Defense (DoD) networks.

His office also worked to ensure the sufficiency of laptops for airmen and civilians deployed around the world, according to the report.

Tags

Check Also

US Space Force

Space Force, Lockheed Ship GPS III SV04 Satellite for Launch Preparations

The U.S. Space Force and Lockheed Martin have delivered a new GPS satellite to Florida-based Astrotech Space Operations for launch preparations. GPS III Space Vehicle 04 will deliver anti-jam capabilities and work alongside other GPS satellites to provide positioning, navigation and timing across the globe.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved