Alion Wins Task Order to Support USAF ANT Development; Eric Wright Quoted

The U.S. Air Force Institute of Technology has awarded Alion Science and Technology a 60-month, $20 million task order to provide Autonomy and Navigation Technology (ANT) Development, the company reported on Friday.

"Alion has some of the greatest engineering and technology minds in industry partnering side-by-side with our customers to face challenging issues and create technologies, solutions and advancements in innovation to keep our nation ahead," said Eric Wright , Alion's vice president of the Integrated Solutions Operation within the Advanced Technology Group.

Under the task order, Alion will research, assess, analyze and develop the ANT Center's research in autonomous and cooperative systems, non-Global Positioning System (GPS) precision navigation and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) navigation/Navigation Warfare (NAVWAR).

Alion’s work efforts will support the AFIT's mission to advance air, space and cyberspace capabilities through defense-focused research. The task order will develop navigation and autonomy technologies for weapon systems across the Department of Defense (DoD).

The ANT Center is a research based division within the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT). The ANT Center's goal is to develop navigation technology that will enable DoD to navigate and to improve the department’s ability to conduct autonomous operations.

The task was awarded under the DoD Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract (IAC MAC) issued by the Air Force Installation Contracting Center.

“We are privileged to be working with the U.S. Air Force Institute of Technology to achieve the goals of the ANT Center," Wright added.

