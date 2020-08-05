American Systems Receives James S. Cogswell Award for Achievement in Industrial Security; Peter Smith Quoted

Peter Smith

American Systems announced on Wednesday that the company’s facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico has received the prestigious 2020 James S. Cogswell Award for security excellence from the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA).

“We are proud to be recognized with this prestigious award that acknowledges their dedication to their craft—we know what’s at stake,” said Peter Smith, president and CEO of American Systems and three-time Wash100 Award recipient.

The James S. Cogswell Award is the most prestigious honor the DCSA can bestow to the cleared industry. Of the more than 12,000 cleared contractors in the National Industrial Security Program, less than 1% are annually selected to receive this award.

“As a federal contractor supporting national priority programs, the importance of safeguarding our country’s classified information is paramount to the safety of our warfighters and citizens. Our security department, top to bottom, is second to none,” said Smith.

The company’s Albuquerque facility was one of 61 chosen from approximately 12,500 cleared facilities.

About James S. Cogswell Award

The award was established in 1966 in honor of the late Air Force Col. James S. Cogswell, the first chief of industrial security within the Department of Defense (DoD).

Cogswell was responsible for developing the basic principles of the Industrial Security Program which includes an emphasis on the partnership between industry and government to protect classified information.